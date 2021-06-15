Rensselaer mayor calls on state to close Dunn landfill

Rensselaer County
RENNSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer Mayor Michael Stammel is calling on the state to close the Dunn landfill, an ongoing source of complaints and controversy.

Stammel submitted a resolution to the Common Council that specifically calls on the Department of Environmental Conservation to revoke the landfill’s permit. The DEC has handled dozens of complaints about the smell and dirt that comes from the landfill and blows into neighborhoods and on the property of Rensselaer High School.

The resolution will be taken up by the Common Council Wednesday night. A rally is scheduled outside city hall in support of the move prior to the meeting.

