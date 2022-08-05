BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Between Tuesday and Thursday, Brian Stevens, 59, of Petersburgh, was arrested two separate times, New York State Police said. Stevens apparently broke into a home in Hoosick on Tuesday, committing abuse, and then after being released was picked up again for violating a protection order.

“With the current state of bail reform, which results in no immediate consequence, someone being arrested twice in a short period of time, unfortunately, happens more than you would think,” said Trooper Stephanie O’Neil. “In Stevens’ case, he appears to know the female victim.”

On Tuesday, State Police determined that Stevens entered the Hoosick home without consent and assaulted the resident while destroying property. Stevens had been told to stay clear of the property before the crime was committed, police said.

Stevens was arraigned at Hoosick Village Court on Wednesday after being arrested, police say, being released, only to return to the Hoosick home on Thursday. Stevens had been issued a protection order during his Wednesday arraignment.

Stevens has been charged with the following crimes by the NYSP:

Burglary in the second degree, Class C felony

Assault in the third degree, Class A misdemeanor

Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree, Class A misdemeanor

Criminal Trespass in the third degree, Class B misdemeanor

Criminal Contempt in the second degree, Class A misdemeanor

Stevens was escorted to Rensselaer County Correctional Facility where he received a $5,000 cash bail or bond, police said.