Rensselaer man arrested on kidnapping charges

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — North Greenbush Police have arrested a Rensselaer man after a kidnapping investigation. Police said Charles Williams, 32, has an extensive criminal history and is wanted by New York State Parole.

On October 23, police said a woman reported that Williams and another man had kidnapped her at gunpoint in the middle of the night. The woman knew Williams and agreed to get into his car and drive around.

At some point, the second men popped up from the back seat with a gun and Williams also pointed one at the woman. Police said she was able to escape from the vehicle when she saw police cars parked in a nearby parking lot.

Williams and the accomplice fled the scene. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released from the hospital.

Police said the accomplice was located and arrested within days of the incident. Since he is a juvenile, police said no information about his arrest will be released.

Williams was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service in Colonie on November 18.

Charges:

Kidnapping in the second degree (felony)

Robbery in the first degree (felony)

Unlawful imprisonment in the first degree (felony)

Menacing in the second degree (misdemeanor)

Criminal mischief in the fourth degree (misdemeanor)

Petit larceny (misdemeanor)

Williams was arraigned at North Greenbush Town Court and remanded to Rensselaer County Jail with no bail. He is due back in court at a later date.

Police said the suspects’ intent that evening is still unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible.