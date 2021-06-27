Rensselaer man arrested for attempted burglary

Rensselaer County
Posted: / Updated:
burglary generic

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Guilderland Police Department reported the arrest of John W. Whiteford, 39, of Rensselaer on Friday for charges related to an apparent attempted burglary.

Police say they responded to a burglar alarm triggered at the CVS on Western Avenue in Guilderland at about 2:22 a.m. They spotted a man that they later identified as Whiteford at the rear of the building once they arrived.

After a short foot chase, police say they arrested Whiteford and charged him with several felonies:

  • Second-degree attempted burglary
  • Second-degree criminal mischief
  • Tampering with physical evidence

They also charged him with resisting arrest and possession of burglar’s tools, which are both misdemeanors. Whiteford was arraigned in Guilderland and remanded to Albany County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire