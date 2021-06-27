Rensselaer man arrested for attempted burglary

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Guilderland Police Department reported the arrest of John W. Whiteford, 39, of Rensselaer on Friday for charges related to an apparent attempted burglary.

Police say they responded to a burglar alarm triggered at the CVS on Western Avenue in Guilderland at about 2:22 a.m. They spotted a man that they later identified as Whiteford at the rear of the building once they arrived.

After a short foot chase, police say they arrested Whiteford and charged him with several felonies:

Second-degree attempted burglary

Second-degree criminal mischief

Tampering with physical evidence

They also charged him with resisting arrest and possession of burglar’s tools, which are both misdemeanors. Whiteford was arraigned in Guilderland and remanded to Albany County Jail.