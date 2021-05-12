Rensselaer hosting walk-in vaccine clinic with Empire Ambulance

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Rensselaer and Empire Ambulance are hosting a walk in vaccination clinic May 12. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will offer the Moderna vaccine.

The clinic will be held at the Rensselaer Volunteer Ambulance Garage at 901 Third St in Rensselaer. The ambulance garage is where Empire Ambulance is stationed in Rensselaer.

“We expect that anyone seeking a vaccine can be in and out in about half an hour, making it very fast and easy,” said Rensselaer Mayor Michael Stammel.