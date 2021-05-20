Rensselaer hosting 2021 Memorial Day Parade

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Rensselaer will be hosting a Memorial Day Parade this year.

The Veteran’s Memorial Day Parade will step off at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 30 from the intersection of Washington Avenue and Forbes Avenue. The Parade will go from Washington Avenue to Third Street and then right onto Partition Street crossing the Veteran’s Crossing Bridge. The Parade will continue on Broadway to Third Avenue and end at the intersection of Walker Street and Third Avenue.

The Opening Ceremonies are at 1 p.m. at the Doane Stuart School Parking Lot and the Closing Ceremonies are right after the Parade at Huyck Square.

Washington Avenue from Eighth Street to Fourth Street will be closed to traffic starting at 12:30 p.m. on May 30. Streets along the parade route will close beginning at 1:30 p.m.

There will be no parking on both sides of the streets along the parade route between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on May 30 to allow maximum viewing of the Parade for residents.