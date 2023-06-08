RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a home invasion in Rensselaer. It took place around 1 p.m. Thursday on Second Street.
It’s currently unclear if anyone was injured or if any suspects are in custody.
by: Courtney Ward
