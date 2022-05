RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer Fire Department and Police Department were dispatched to 92 Central Ave, for a dog stuck on the roof. Captain Butler retrieved his jacket and gloves to climb up and assist the dog off of the roof.

The young dog, Shiba, was very scared but happy to be back on the ground says the Rensselaer Fire Department. Sergeant Samon and officer Terry took the dog to the police station, until the owner could be notified.