EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Since its inception, the Rensselaer Elks Lodge #2073 has donated more than $1.6 million to youth programs, troops, and veterans, as well as other people in need. More recently they’ve donated money to a food pantry in Nassau and Catholic Charities program.

$3,000 was given to the Nassau Resource Center, a food pantry that gives food, clothing, blankets, personal care items, and medical supplies to low-income families. They also gave $2,500 to Conserns-U, a program of Catholic Charities Tri-County Services that helps those who need it in Rensselaer County.

Additionally, they donated 85 coats to NEWS10’s Coats for Kids campaign and collected 180 sets of pajamas that were delivered to Conserns-U. $2,500 was donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Rensselaer County for sports equipment and athletic supplies used in their youth programs.

“We have partnered with Concerns-U in the past, along with the Nassau Resource Center and Holy Spirit Church, to provide whatever items they are in need of for the less fortunate,” said Lodge spokesperson, Greg Collins. “This is the third year we have focused on collecting pajamas in December and January.”

The Lodge recently raised $1,000 for people affected by the war in Ukraine and will be holding Adopt-A-Veteran fundraisers every month beginning May 1. They will be collecting personal care items and said the community is more than welcome to help.

Approximately $10,000 in annual grant funds are donated to local community organizations, Collins said. The Lodge also gives scholarship money to high school students from Columbia, Maple Hill, Rensselaer, and Averill Park. They’ve sponsored the Capital Region Miracle League basketball season for the past 25 years.