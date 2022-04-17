EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer Elks Lodge No. 2073 hosted their annual kids’ Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16. The event was both fun and educational, with several activities planned outside of the traditional hunt.

In addition to snacks and refreshments, kids were able to do a coloring activity before the event. They also had a chance to have their photo taken with the Easter bunny as well as Elroy the Elk, who was there to hand out drug awareness coloring books to parents.

The Elks Lodge said they “continue to look for ways to enhance [the] community and provide fun, safe, wholesome youth programs.” Since its inception, the Lodge has donated more than $1.6 million to youth programs, troops, and veterans, as well as others in need.

About $10,000 is awarded each year in grants to community organizations in the Capital Region, according to Lodge spokesperson Greg Collins. The Lodge also gives scholarship money to high school students from Columbia, Maple Hill, Rensselaer, and Averill Park.