RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Rensselaer has announced an upcoming snow emergency in response to impending inclement weather. The snow emergency will go into effect on January 7 at 8 a.m. and will run until 8 a.m. on January 9.

In accordance with the snow emergency, no parking is permitted on the right side of streets from 8 a.m. on Sunday to 8 a.m. on Monday. Parking will then be prohibited on the left side of streets from 8 a.m. on Monday to 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Rensselaer Mayor Michael Stammel stated that the snow emergency may be extended beyond Tuesday if the need arises. Stay with the NEWS10 Stormtracker Team for the latest updates.