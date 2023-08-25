RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — First responders were called to a report of suspected opioid overdose on Friday and found multiple unconscious patients. The incident took place around 5 p.m. on Chestnut Street.
Police said the patients were administered multiple doses of Narcan and were taken to a local hospital.
The Rensselaer Police Department provided multiple resources for anyone who may be struggling with substance abuse issues, including those below:
