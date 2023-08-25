RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — First responders were called to a report of suspected opioid overdose on Friday and found multiple unconscious patients. The incident took place around 5 p.m. on Chestnut Street.

Police said the patients were administered multiple doses of Narcan and were taken to a local hospital.

The Rensselaer Police Department provided multiple resources for anyone who may be struggling with substance abuse issues, including those below:

Rensselaer Police Department (518) 462-7451

Rensselaer County Recovery Help Line: 1-833-467-3123 (Open 9am-9pm daily)

SAMHSA (Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration)

Phone: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

Unity House of Troy- Human Service Agency with a Wide Range of Services

2431 6th Ave Troy, NY 12180 Phone: (518) 274-2633

Elizabeth’s House for Women by Hope House, Inc.

106-108 9th Street Troy NY 12182 Phone: (518) 272-0206

Conifer Park Troy Outpatient Clinic

2435 6th Avenue Troy, NY 12180 Phone: (518) 274-5143

Inpatient Services

79 Glenridge Road Glenville, NY 12302 Phone: 1-800-989-6446

Friends of Recovery-NY (FOR-NY)

1529 Western Ave Albany, NY 12203 Phone: (518) 487-4395

COAST (Coordinated Opioid and Stimulant Treatment)

Website: www.cbhnetwork.com/COAST Phone: 1-866-518-4991

Narcotics Anonymous

Phone: (315)847-3842 Website: www.na.org

Rensselaer County Department of Mental Health- Substance Abuse

Prevention and Recovery Services

1600 7th Ave Troy, NY 12180 Phone: (518) 270-2807

NYS Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services (OASAS)

1450 Western Ave Albany, NY 12203-3526

Phone: (518) 473-3460 Website: www.oasas.ny.gov

Samaritan Hospital Addiction Services (St. Peter’s Health Partners)

1300 Massachusetts Ave Troy, NY 12180

Phone: (518)268-5542 Detox: (518) 268-5005

OASAS HOPEline

Phone: (877) 8HOPENY or (877)-846-7369 Text: HOPENY (467369)

St. Peter’s Addiction Recovery

64 Second Ave Albany, NY 12202

Phone: (518) 449-5170

SPARC Cohoes

55 Mohawk St, Cohoes NY 12047

Phone: (518) 235-1100