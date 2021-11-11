Rensselaer County village opts-out of marijuana sales

The Village of Valley Falls has opted-out of marijuana sales (Brian Walker)

VALLEY FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Valley Falls has opted-out of allowing marijuana dispensaries and places for consumption in their village. The decision was made during a board meeting held on October 21.

The village has adopted a local law in regards to Cannabis Law 131 which authorizes cities and villages to opt-out of allowing retail cannabis dispensaries and/or cannabis consumption establishments to locate and operate within their boundaries. The local law is effective immediately after the village files with the Secretary of State.

The Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act enacted in March allows municipalities to opt-out until December 31. However, they can opt back in at anytime.

The towns of Bethlehem and Milton are also seeking public input and holding votes to decide if they want to opt-out before the deadline.