Rensselaer County unable to perform autopsies

Rensselaer County
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County is once again unable to perform autopsies. Officials thought they had a solution but are now back to square one.

It all started when the county’s chief medical examiner was told he couldn’t do autopsies at Albany Medical Center because Dr. Michael Sikirica wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19.

Rensselaer County Director of Operations Rich Crist told NEWS10 ABC the doctor was going to perform procedures at Glens Falls Hospital, but the hospital said there is no contract with Rensselaer County and the doctor still needs to be vaccinated.

Crist now says the county will make adjustments to fulfill its legal responsiblity.

