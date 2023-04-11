TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Touted by county officials as one of the best in the entire state, the new senior center in Troy will open its doors following a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday. The new center will replace the longtime senior center on Third Street and features state-of-the-art services and equipment.

“The new Rensselaer County Senior Center in Troy will be a dramatic step forward in our service to our seniors. The new county senior center in Troy will be a comfortable, accessible, and inviting place our seniors will look forward to visiting and the county will be proud to operate,” said County Executive Steve McLaughlin.

The new center features an expanded kitchen that can provide hundreds of meals daily for home delivery, grab-and-go, and in-person dining. Other features include a room for movie screenings, a golf simulator, a bar for coffee and tea, and more.

County officials say work will begin to replace the current senior centers in Rensselaer and Hoosick Falls. “Rensselaer County is proud we directly provide needed services to our seniors and do not contract the work out,” said McLaughlin. “We are equally proud to be making a needed and significant investment in these senior services.”