Rensselaer County to hold vaccination clinic at Schaghticoke Fairgrounds

Rensselaer County

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County will hold a community vaccination clinic May 1 at the Schaghticoke Fairgrounds. The clinic will be held in the Rensselaer County Building on the fairgrounds and offers the Pfizer vaccine for first doses.

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pre-registration is recommended, but walk-ins will be accepted.

“We are committed to making vaccines available to everyone in Rensselaer County, and are working to bring vaccines into every corner of the county,” said Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin. “This is a convenient and safe way to get vaccinated, and help get things reopened without further delay.”

The Fair has been held for over 200 years, but was cancelled last year due to COVID-19. The Fair is set to return during Labor Day Weekend (September 1-6) and other agricultural and community events are planned at the fairgrounds before then.

