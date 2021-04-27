Rensselaer County to hold two vaccine clinics

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County will be holding two vaccination clinics this week. This first is on April 27 in Nassau and a second on April 28 at Hudson Valley Community College.

The Nassau clinic will be held at the Chandler-Young Veteran Association at the intersection of Lyons Lake Road and State Route 20, features the Moderna vaccine and runs from 2-5:30 p.m. The Pfizer clinic on Wednesday will be held at Hudson Valley Community College in the McDonough ice rink from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rensselaer County says residents can check social media or the county website for more information on registering for the clinics.