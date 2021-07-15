Rensselaer County State of Emergency remains in effect

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Torrential Downpours Wednesday night caused significant flooding in Rensselaer County– washing away roads, destroying driveways, bridges, and submerging cars. As the water recedes, neighbors are now forced to clean up the damage today.

“I lived in this area my whole life,” said Stephen Hayes, who lives in Averill Park. “Irene and Sandy we’re pretty tough, but this seemed to be way worse.”

Many like Rich Roseberger, spent time pumping water out their homes.

“The whole home was an island,” said Roseberger. “My entire basement has about four feet of water in it.”

The Village of Wynantskill was one of the hardest hit areas. Crews successfully completed 8 rescues and encouraged people to evacuate on Brookside Avenue.

“I threw a pair of clothes in a bag— clean skivvies and some food for the dog and went to a friend’s house,” explained Luanne Ferris, who lives on Brookside Avenue.

Luanne Ferris said she plans on staying with her friend again tonight, since she doesn’t have hot water.

News 10 caught up with North Greenbush Town supervisor, Joe Bott who checked in on residents living near the raging Wynantskill Creek.

But for the time being, the wyantskill Fire captain sharing this message, as his department is getting several pump out requests.

“I hope this opens up the avenue for DEC to let us dredge up the creek,” said Bott. “For years we have been trying to dredge the creek for overflow and hopefully this will trigger a mechanism to allow us to get in there and dredge.”

Wynantskill Fire Captain, Adam Lackey, shared this message as his department is getting several pump out requests.

“Have a lot of patients with us,” explained Lackey.” We are only a small group of guys and girls and if you need help just call 911.”

Rensselaer County’s State of Emergency is anticipated to be in effect for 30 days as the clean up and repairs continue.