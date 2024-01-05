TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office welcomed two new leaders on Friday.

Ryan Condo returned to the agency after leaving last year and was sworn in as deputy sheriff. Austin McGuire was promoted to sergeant. He previously served as the school resource officer in the Berlin Central School District.

Sheriff Kyle Bourgault said he’s grateful to have two experienced officers in leadership roles.

“It means better things for the community because we already have trained personnel in those positions, and it’s just going to be, I think, the community’s really going to benefit from it,” he said.

Friday’s promotion ceremony was the first one since Bourgault was sworn in as sheriff last week. He replaced Patrick Russo, who retired after a 48-year career in law enforcement.