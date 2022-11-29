RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. David M. Fearnley was last seen on November 23 in Pittstown around 8:20 p.m. The vehicle he was last seen driving was located in the area of Valley Falls Road and Stover Road, just off the roadway in the Town of Pittstown, according to the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office.

Fearnley is 45 years old, 6’0, approximately 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and Nike sneakers. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Fearnley is urged to contact Rensselaer County dispatch at (518) 270-5252.