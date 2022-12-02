TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office got into the holiday spirit, donating over $6,000 to the county Youth Department.

It’s part of the $12,000 raised so far through their “No Shave November” fundraiser, which runs until February. Another portion of the funds raised will go to the START Children’s Center and all proceeds will be used to buy Christmas gifts for kids in need around the area.

“This year the financial struggle we are seeing is huge,” Debbie Fleming, Rensselaer County Child Services Worker, said. “People are trying to decide, do they buy milk, do they buy gas, let alone Christmas presents so the numbers are a lot higher than we anticipated.”

“It means a lot to us and the Sheriff’s big into community and giving back and all our members are the same way,” Sgt. Brian Hallett said.

If you’d like to send a donation, you can contact the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office.