Rensselaer County sheriff responds to complaint filed against jail, ICE

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County sheriff has responded to a complaint filed against the jail and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement over alleged abuse and neglect.
The complaint alleges physical abuse while in transit by ICE to the Troy facility as well as medical neglect and deplorable jail conditions. It was filed on behalf of a woman only identified as “Miss Q.”
It claims she was violently tugged, which caused her to fall without the ability to put her hands out to break her fall because of the shackles she was wearing. The complaint claims she suffered several injuries, including bleeding and bruising.
The sheriff’s office released the following statement in response:
The female inmate’s main complaint, who was scheduled for deportation, was she did not want to be quarantined upon arrival to the facility, which is, due to COVID-19, policy for all new admissions into the Rensselaer County Jail. She was given a grievance form, which she filled out, but later signed off stating everything was alright and no longer wished to further the grievance.
