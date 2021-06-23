Rensselaer County Satellite DMVs reopening in July

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County is set to reopen its satellite DMV locations. That’s according to Rensselaer County Clerk Frank J. Merola, who announced Wednesday that DMV offices in East Greenbush, Schodack, and Hoosick will be fully open on July 12.

“I am really pleased to resume the Satellites once again,” Merola said in a written statement. “We were just waiting for the go ahead from the towns to start up again. East Greenbush, Schodack and Hoosick Falls have reopened and have invited us back, an invitation we are happy to accept.”

These satellite offices—available only to Rensselaer County residents—are resuming pre-COVID schedules:

East Greenbush: Mondays from 9 p.m. to 3 p.m. at East Greenbush Town Hall, 225 Columbia Turnpike, Rensselaer

Schodack: Tuesdays from 9 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Schodack Town Hall, 1777 Columbia Turnpike, Castleton

Hoosick: Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the John J. Murphy Senior Center in Hoosick Falls