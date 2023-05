TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County is seeing a spike in fatal overdoses. The county health department said five fatal overdoses have happened since Thursday, May 18. Officials said the overdoses are likely linked to fentanyl and cocaine.

There have also been 12 non-fatal overdoses in the same timeframe. So far this year there have been a total of 41 fatal overdoses.

In 2022, there was a total of 45 fatal overdoses. County officials said Narcan is available for those who need it.