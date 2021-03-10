Rensselaer County, Reentry Task Force to host virtual job fair

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced on Tuesday that the Rensselaer County Reentry Task Force will host a free virtual job fair and resource event on Wednesday, March 24 from 2 – 4 p.m. To participate, job seekers must register online before March 24.

The job fair, in partnership with the Capital Region Workforce Development Board and the Capital Region Career Centers, is a monthly event that focuses on offering opportunities to virtually connect with businesses for free. This month, the job fair will focus people who are justice-involved and those who are working with reentry services.

Before COVID, the Rensselaer County Reentry Task Force hosted in-person job fairs four times a year. Their last event was January 2020.

“When individuals are released from incarceration, there are several barriers they face, particularly when it comes to finding employment,” said Kacie Hull, Task Force Coordinator. “In addition to having several employers and union/apprenticeship opportunities at this event, we have also invited local community based organizations to attend to promote their programs and services to employment seekers to try to eliminate those barriers. This will ensure that individuals will have more of an opportunity to not only find employment, but to maintain employment.”

For this event, job seekers can participate from their home on a computer, smart phone, or tablet. After logging in, participants will be able to see a digital floor plan with separate booths for each employer and resource organization. After clicking on a booth, the job seeker will see the company profile, the job openings or services available. Then, they can meet live with a company representative.

Since inception in 2007, the Reentry Task Force has created and maintained a system that enhances community safety and promotes law-abiding life styles for, on average, 135 individuals returning from state incarceration to Rensselaer County each year.