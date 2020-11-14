Rensselaer County records 32 new coronavirus cases

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thirty-two new coronavirus cases have been confirmed to the Rensselaer County Health Department.

The new cases are the highest number of cases announced and confirmed by the county in a single day since the start of the pandemic. The previous high for a single day was 24 on May 9.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 1,325. There are now 164 active cases in the county.

The new cases include:

A new case involving a 54-year-old Schodack man.

A new case involving a 16-year-old Sand Lake girl who is a student at Averill Park High School.

A new case involving a 47-year-old East Greenbush woman who is a teacher in the Averill Park school district.

A new case involving a 55-year-old Pittstown woman who is an employee at the Diamond Hill Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

A new case involving a 39-year-old Troy woman.A new case involving a 48-year-old North Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 48-year-old Pittstown man.

A new case involving a 52-year-old Brunswick man.

A new case involving a 14-year-old Sand Lake girl who is a student in the Averill Park school district.

A new case involving a 63-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving an 18-year-old Poestenkill woman.

A new case involving a 25-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 55-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 14-year-old North Greenbush boy who is a student in the Averill Park school district.

A new case involving a 58-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 40-year-old Brunswick woman.

A new case involving a 35-year-old East Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a 4-year-old East Greenbush girl.

A new case involving a 24-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 31-year-old Schaghticoke man.

A new case involving a 17-year-old Sand Lake girl who is a student in the Averill Park school district.

A new case involving a 34-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 29-year-old Rensselaer woman.

A new case involving a 43-year-old Sand Lake man.

A new case involving a 14-year-old North Greenbush boy who is a student in the Averill Park school district.

A new case involving a 14-year-old North Greenbush boy who is a student in the Averill Park school district.

A new case involving a 37-year-old Nassau man.

A new case involving a 40-year-old Pittstown woman.

A new case involving a 40-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 28-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 21-year-old North Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a 14-year-old Troy boy who is a student in the Troy school district and educated at the Parsons school.

There are now 16 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including one in ICU. There are now 993 residents in monitor quarantine, including 642 due to exposure and 351 due to travel.

There have been 87,784 tests administered, including 1,655 tests recorded Thursday.

There have been 48 deaths of residents from COVID-19 in the county, with the latest deaths announced on November 11.

The county also announced eight new cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 1113 cases cleared to date.