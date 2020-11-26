Rensselaer County provides coronavirus update Nov. 25

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There are 36 new COVID-19 cases in Rensselaer County. The county’s seven day rolling average, according to New York State is 1.3%.

The new cases include:

A new case involving a 31-year-old East Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 38-year-old Brunswick woman.

A new case involving a 28-year-old East Greenbush man.

A new case involving an 18-year-old Pittstown woman.

A new case involving a 56-year-old East Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a 21-year-old North Greenbush woman who works at the Spotted Zebra preschool in Albany County.

A new case involving a 50-year-old North Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a 68-year-old North Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a 64-year-old North Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 67-year-old North Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 17-year-old Schodack boy who is a student in the QUESTAR program through the Schodack Central School District.

A new case involving a 19-year-old North Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a 16-year-old North Greenbush boy who is a student in the Averill Park Central School District.

A new case involving a 24-year-old North Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 54-year-old East Greenbush man.

A new case involving an 11-year-old Schodack boy who is a student in the East Greenbush Central School District.

A new case involving a 49-year-old North Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 30-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 42-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 35-year-old East Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a 44-year-old Brunswick woman.

A new case involving a 32-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 32-year-old Brunswick woman.

A new case involving a 47-year-old Hoosick man.

A new case involving a 40-year-old Sand Lake woman.

A new case involving a 59-year-old Schodack man.

A new case involving a 62-year-old Schaghticoke woman.

A new case involving a 37-year-old Schodack man.

A new case involving a 28-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 19-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 35-year-old Hoosick man.

A new case involving an 82-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 45-year-old North Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 21-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 49-year-old Schaghticoke woman.

A new case involving a 26-year-old Brunswick woman.

There are now 14 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including one in ICU. There are now 1,067 residents in monitor quarantine, including 857 due to exposure and 210 due to travel.

The county has also cleared the 100,000 mark for tests. There have been 100,367 tests administered, including 948 recorded Tuesday.

There have been 53 deaths of residents due to COVID-19 with the latest deaths reported on November 18.

The county also announced 28 new cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 1,323 cases cleared to date.