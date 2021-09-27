Rensselaer County preparing legal action against manufacturers of PFOA

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County is preparing legal action against the manufacturers of PFOA after the chemical was found in Algonquin Middle School and local residences in Poestenkill. The county has previously seen a PFOA issue in Hoosick Falls and Petersburgh.

Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin said he believes the county would have the ability to join with residents in bringing legal action if more PFOA is discovered in Poestenkill or other towns.

“We want to send the very clear message that we take the PFOA issue seriously and will take strong and sustained action to protect the interests of our residents. The health, safety and quality of life for our residents is not up for negotiation,” said McLaughlin.

The county is now working with the New York State Department of Health and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to conduct a second round of testing of residences. No source of the PFOA in Poestenkill has been discovered yet.

The county hosted a virtual meeting to last week to update Poestenkill residents and give them a chance to respond to the PFOA issue. They are hosting another meeting on September 27 to further discuss the issue.