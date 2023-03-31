TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County will continue its efforts to combat a jump in deadly overdoses with a Narcan distribution at several locations next week. The event, dubbed “Narcan Blitz,” is slated for Tuesday, April 4. Throughout the day, the lifesaving drug will be available at five locations countywide.

Like other counties across the state and nation, Rensselaer County is seeing an increase in fatal opioid overdoses in 2023. So far this year, the county has seen 24 of them. At the beginning of April 2022, there had only been 11.

“We are taking what we believe is a realistic approach to a growing and tragic health issue in our county,” said County Executive Steve McLaughlin. “This is an important fight, as we have seen too many families lose members struggling with addiction and drug use.”

Narcan Blitz locations:

CDTA Park and Ride on route 150 in Schodack from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. County Office Building, 1600 7th Avenue, downtown Troy from 10 a.m. to noon. East Greenbush Police Department, 225 Columbia Turnpike from noon to 2 p.m. Jimmy’s Pizzeria, 75 5th Ave, Lansingburgh from noon to 2 p.m. West Sand Lake Fire Department, 3697 NY-43, West Sand Lake from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who are unable to make the Narcan Blitz can text Narcan to 21000 for curbside delivery. For information, resources, and referrals for substance use issues, call (833) 467-3123.