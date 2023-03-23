EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles opened a new office in Rensselaer County Thursday. The new, full-service DMV is at the county office building in East Greenbush.

It combines the two previous offices in the Schodack and East Greenbush town halls. Officials said the new location will offer more services.

“A lot of DMVs are limited service,” Rensselaer County Clerk Frank Merola said. “Some only do residents that live in that district. We’re open to everyone, so we’re looking for business to come.”

The new office will eventually offer real and enhanced ID upgrades but is still waiting for the state to install the system.