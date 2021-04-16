Rensselaer County Legislature votes to cap third party delivery fees

FILE – The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in New York. DoorDash Inc. is planning to sell its stock to the public, capitalizing on the growing trend of consumers embracing app-based deliveries as much of the world stays home during the pandemic. The company filed papers signaling its intent for initial public offering Friday, Nov. 13. (AP Photo)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County Democrat Minority’s resolution to cap third party food delivery fees passed by a 12-7 vote at their meeting on April 13.

The lawmakers say some third party delivery services have charged fees as high as 30%. They add that local restaurants have “been at the mercy” of the delivery services and are being forced to lose their small profit margins in order to stay in business.

“The burden placed on our small businesses during the crisis has been, in some cases, devastating and forced these businesses to close,” said Deputy Minority Leader Cindy Doran. “This legislation will provide critical relief for these businesses,”

The Rensselaer County Legislature called upon New York State representatives to cap third party food delivery fees at no higher than 15%.

“We see this as a win-win for both businesses and the delivery service,” said Minority Leader Peter Grimm.