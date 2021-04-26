Rensselaer County legislator pushes to restore Schodack satellite DMV

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County Legislator Charles Peter said he will be asking for resumption of DMV services in Schodack to “improve convenience and access to a needed service.”

DMV services in Schodack have been closed since the start of the pandemic last year. Peter says the county usually operates a DMV satellite one day a week at the Schodack Town Hall.

With the county DMV temporarily closed, residents are forced to travel to Troy, wait for an appointment in Albany or conduct business through the mail.

“I have heard from a number of residents who want to see the DMV satellite reopened as soon as possible in Schodack. I think it would be the right move as we continue to recover from the pandemic,” said Peter.

Peter said he has already spoken with town officials and will be reaching out to county leaders in the coming days. DMV services in the county are administered by the County Clerk’s office.

“I think it is important for us to look forward and begin to carefully restore services when we can do so. Schodack is a growing community and bringing back the DMV sends a good and hopeful message,” said Peter.