Rensselaer County hosts three COVID vaccine clinics

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County is hosting three pop-up vaccine clinics. The first is at Stephentown Fire Hall on Grange Hill Road, and the second and third are at Hudson Valley Community College.

The COVID vaccination clinic at Stephentown Fire Hall will take place on April 13. The clinic is open to eligible county residents and runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. County Executive Steve McLaughlin said on Thursday that a registration link for the clinic is expected to be released on Rensselaer County social media on Friday.

“We are looking forward to providing an opportunity for residents in a rural area of the county to have the opportunity to be vaccinated closer to home,” said McLaughlin.

The HVCC Moderna vaccination clinics are being held April 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eligible residents can register for the Friday clinic online.