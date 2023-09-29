TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced that Rensselaer County will be presenting their annual Emergency Services Memorial Service. The event is scheduled for October 1.

The yearly ceremony gathers first responders, families, friends and residents to remember those who served and protected the area that have passed away during the previous year. The service will honor over 70 individuals as their names are added to the memorial, with speeches to be given by County Executive McLaughlin and other officials.

The ceremony will be held at Hudson Valley Community College’s Bulmer Communications Center, located at 171 Sherman Avenue in Troy. The event is set to begin at 3 p.m.