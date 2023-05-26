TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ahead of Memorial Day, Rensselaer County officials unveiled a new sign to recognize local medal of honor recipients.

Lieutenant Colonel William O’Brien and Sergeant Thomas Baker both earned the Congressional Medal of honor for their service in World War II. A portion of Oakwood Avenue was designated in 2003 in their honor. The new sign is part of a continued effort to honor the county’s veterans.

“This county, this city, has stood up time and time again to defend this nation and keep us not only us free, but keep much of the world free as well,” Steve McLaughlin, Rensselaer County Executive, said. “Without men like Col. O’Brien and Sgt. Baker, we would not be who we are.”

The sign is located at the Northern entrance of Highpointe Drive in Troy.