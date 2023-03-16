TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County held its State of the County meeting Thursday night. County Executive Steve McLaughlin pointed out many of the achievements the county has enjoyed.

Among them, he claimed county taxes have been lowered by 27 percent over the past five years as well as updating facilities that haven’t been touched in over five decades. He also announced an historic tax exemption for volunteer fire and ambulance companies.

McLaughlin also announced that the county is leading the state in sales tax growth, clearing the $100 million mark for the first time since 2021.