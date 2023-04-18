RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy, Bethlehem, and Rensselaer County are partnering for several household hazardous waste disposal events, the first being Saturday, May 13, at the Troy Resource Management Facility. Residents must visit their participating municipality’s website to register. Residents without internet access can contact their community’s municipal liaison.

At the event, residents will be able to dispose of hazardous materials that cannot be thrown away in the normal garbage. These events will not be collecting electronics or tires for shredding. The event is free for residents in participating municipalities who’ve pre-registered.

Participating municipalities include:

Troy

Bethlehem

North Greenbush

Rensselaer

Schodack

Grafton

Municipality contacts: