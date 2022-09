ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Republican Board of Elections Commissioner Jason Schofield has been arrested by the FBI. The FBI confirmed his arrest but has not released other details because the indictment is sealed at this time.

Schofield is scheduled to be arraigned at 2 p.m. in front of Judge Daniel Stewart in District Court in Albany. More details are expected to be released after that court appearance. Stick with NEWS10 for updates.