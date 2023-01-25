TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin was found not guilty of campaign finance violations.
McLaughlin was accused of using campaign funds to pay off personal debts while running for county executive in 2017.
by: Courtney Ward
