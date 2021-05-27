Rensselaer County establishes fund for fire, ambulance companies

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County will be providing assistance to fire and ambulance organizations across the county, with funds coming from savings during 2020, County Executive Steve McLaughlin and members of the County Legislature announced Wednesday.

A bill to create the Rensselaer County Responds fund was filed with the County Legislature this week. The fund will include $1.2 million, with the majority of funds going to volunteer fire and ambulance companies.

The funding for the Rensselaer County Responds comes from $18 million in savings achieved by the county last year. The county also announced that a portion of funding would be used for the Drive for 65, which seeks to pave 65 miles of county roads in 2021.

“Our fire and ambulance companies are always ready to help those in need or facing an emergency. We are reminded every day of their outstanding service to those who live and work in Rensselaer County,” said McLaughlin.

The funds will provide a one-time grant to all active volunteer and ambulance companies in the county. Additional funds will also be provided by the Rensselaer County Industrial Development Agency to fire and ambulance companies to cover costs of PPE and other special materials related to response for the COVID-19 pandemic.