Rensselaer County enters agreement to continue autopsy services

Rensselaer County

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County has entered an agreement with Dutchess County for medical examiner services. This comes a day after the county said it could no longer perform autopsies.

The county’s chief medical examiner, Dr. Michael Sikirica, was told he couldn’t do autopsies at Albany Medical Center because he wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19.

Rensselaer County Director of Operations Rich Crist told NEWS10 ABC the doctor was going to perform procedures at Glens Falls Hospital, but the hospital said there is no contract with Rensselaer County and the doctor still needs to be vaccinated.

“This is not a situation that is of Rensselaer County’s making, and our team has responded very well under challenging circumstances,” said Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin. “There is already a solid working relationship between our offices, and for years, Dutchess transported prisoners to our county lock-up.”

Under the agreement, Dutchess County will handle autopsies and laboratory testing. Rensselaer County will be working on a permanent solution to the county’s medical examiner situation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc.

