TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Frank Merola, Rensselaer County Clerk, is alerting residents that on Monday, October 2, the Rensselaer County DMV in Troy will be closing for renovations. Renovations are anticipated to last into the winter months and the DMV is expected to open up again in early 2024.

The county’s second full-service DMV is located in the County Office Building at 99 Troy Road in East Greenbush. Any non-essential transactions can be mailed to this address during this time too. The Hoosick Falls Satellite DMV is also available every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Murphy Senior Center.

“I have been pushing for renovation of the Troy DMV for the past five years,” said Merola. “Quite frankly, the Troy DMV has become outdated and this renovation will modernize the DMV which will allow us to update equipment and space usage and to maximize our already excellent customer service. While I am sorry for any potential disruption caused by the Troy closure, the long-term benefits to residents far outweigh the short-term inconvenience. By modernizing and renovating this space, the Troy DMV will be coming back bigger and better than ever in 2024.”