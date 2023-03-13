TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County issued a state of emergency on Monday due to the winter storm. It takes effect at 8 p.m. Monday until further notice.

County offices are currently scheduled to be open on Tuesday, but officials said updates will be provided as they become available. Motorists are advised to drive carefully as the weather changes.

NEWS10 meteorologists said to expect a high impact, long duration storm. Snow will begin around midnight and will be wet and heavy. Strong wind gusts will lead to blowing snow and potential power outages.

For the latest forecast updates, follow the NEWS10 radar and also stay up to date on any Closings or Delays and local Snow Emergencies.