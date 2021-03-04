Rensselaer County COVID update March 4

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County has 49 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State, is 1.4%.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 9,585. There are now 341 active cases in the county.

There are now 12 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including none in ICU. There are now 346 residents now in monitor quarantine.

There have been 219,207 tests administered to date, including 1403 tests recorded Wednesday.

The county also announced 25 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 9,103 cases cleared to date.