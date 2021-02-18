Rensselaer County COVID update Feb. 18

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County has confirmed 48 new cases of the coronavirus. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State, is 1.7%.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 9,107. There are now 638 active cases in the county.

There are now 18 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including four in ICU. There are now 466 residents now in monitor quarantine.

There have been 203,015 tests administered to date, including 652 tests recorded Wednesday.

There have been 137 deaths of residents due to COVID-19, with the latest death reported February 17.

The county also announced 240 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 8,332 cases cleared to date.