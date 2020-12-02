Rensselaer County COVID-19 update Dec. 1

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Forty-one new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Rensselaer County. The seven-day rolling average, according to New York State, is 2.4%.

An 88-year-old man, who was a resident at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy, also died from the virus. His death is the county’s 59th death of a resident from COVID-19.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 1,889. There are now 346 active cases in the county.

The new cases include:

A new case involving a 44-year-old Rensselaer woman.

A new case involving a 20-year-old North Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 31-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 39-year-old Schodack man.

A new case involving a 27-year-old North Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 22-year-old Pittstown man.

A new case involving a 42-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 46-year-old Grafton woman.

A new case involving a 53-year-old Rensselaer man.

A new case involving a 27-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 54-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 19-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 45-year-old North Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a 39-year-old Brunswick man.

A new case involving a 58-year-old Schodack woman.

A new case involving a 53-year-old Schaghticoke man.

A new case involving a 25-year-old Poestenkill man.

A new case involving a 39-year-old Rensselaer man.

A new case involving a 54-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 35-year-old Sand Lake man.

A new case involving a 29-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 65-year-old Schaghticoke woman.

A new case involving a 47-year-old Hoosick woman.

A new case involving a 71-year-old Brunswick woman.

A new case involving a 32-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 65-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 47-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 49-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 59-year-old Sand Lake woman.

A new case involving a 33-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 40-year-old Sand Lake woman.

A new case involving a 64-year-old Pittstown woman.

A new case involving a 35-year-old Schaghticoke woman.

A new case involving a 39-year-old Hoosick woman.

A new case involving a 59-year-old Schaghticoke woman.

A new case involving a 15-year-old Troy boy.

A new case involving a 25-year-old Sand Lake woman.

A new case involving a 50-year-old Hoosick woman.

A new case involving a 32-year-old Rensselaer man.

A new case involving a 33-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 21-year-old Brunswick woman.

There are now 20 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including three in the ICU. There are now 1,060 residents in monitor quarantine, including 856 due to exposure and 204 due to travel.

There have been 107,103 tests administered to date, including 1,979 tests recorded Monday.

The county announced 32 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 1,484 cases cleared to date.