Rensselaer County coronavirus update Nov. 24

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With 43 new cases of COVID-19, Rensselaer County has a new record for the one-day total of cases. The seven day rolling average for the county, according to New York State is 1.5%.

The new cases include:

A new case involving a 36-year-old Rensselaer woman.

A new case involving a 23-year-old Hoosick man.

A new case involving a 37-year-old Rensselaer man.

A new case involving a 52-year-old Schaghticoke woman.

A new case involving a 50-year-old Grafton man who is a teacher in the Albany school district.

A new case involving a 20-year-old North Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a 59-year-old Nassau woman.

A new case involving a 69-year-old Schaghticok man.

A new case involving a 50-year-old Grafton man.

A new case involving a 22-year-old Schodack woman who is a student at Siena College.

A new case involving a 58-year-old Brunswick woman who is a teacher in the Lansingburgh school district.

A new case involving a 21-year-old Troy woman who is an employee at the Riverside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Schodack.

A new case involving a 93-year-old woman who is a resident at Eddy Hawthorne Ridge in East Greenbush.

A new case involving a 22-year-old East Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 62-year-old Schodack man.

A new case involving a 73-year-old Pittstown woman.

A new case involving a six-year-old Brunswick boy who is a student in the Brunswick (Brittonkill) Central School District.

A new case involving a nine-year-old Brunswick boy who is a student in the Brunswick (Brittonkill) Central School District.

A new case involving a seven-year-old Brunswick girl who is a student in the Brunswick (Brittonkill) Central School District.

A new case involving a 40-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 29-year-old North Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 30-year-old Troy woman who is employed at Story Place preschool in Schodack.

A new case involving a 22-year-old Brunswick man.

A new case involving a 62-year-old Schaghticoke woman.

A new case involving a 64-year-old East Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a 78-year-old East Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 23-year-old Schaghticoke man who is an employee at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy.

A new case involving a 92-year-old woman who is a resident at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy.

A new case involving an 88-year-old woman who is a resident at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy.

A new case involving a 92-year-old Troy woman who is a resident at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy.

A new case involving a 73-year-old woman who is a resident at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy.

A new case involving a 92-year-old woman who is a resident at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy.

A new case involving a 91-year-old woman who is a resident at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy.

A new case involving an 84-year-old woman who is a resident at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy.

A new case involving an 85-year-old woman who is a resident at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy.

A new case involving an 86-year-old woman who is a resident at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy.

A new case involving an 85-year-old woman who is a resident at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy.

A new case involving a 72-year-old woman who is a resident at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy.

A new case involving a 93-year-old woman who is a resident at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy.

A new case involving an 80-year-old man who is a resident at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy.

A new case involving a 94-year-old man who is a resident at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy.

A new case involving a 60-year-old woman who is a resident at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy.

A new case involving a 27-year-old man who is a student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy.

There are now 16 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including two in ICU. There are now 1,041 residents in monitor quarantine, including 839 due to exposure and 202 due to travel.

There have been 99,421 tests administered to date, including 861 recorded Monday.

There have been 53 deaths of residents from COVID-19 in the county with the latest deaths reported on November 18.

The county also announced 13 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 1,295 cases cleared to date.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,637. There are now 289 active cases in the county.