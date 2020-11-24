Rensselaer County coronavirus update Nov. 23

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County has 28 new cases of COVID-19.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,594. There are now 259 active cases. The seven-day rolling average for the county, according to New York State is 1.5%.

The new cases include:

A new case involving a 78-year-old woman who is a resident at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy.

A new case involving a 71-year-old man who is a resident at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy.

A new case involving a 69-year-old Brunswick man.

A new case involving a 42-year-old Rensselaer man.

A new case involving a 35-year-old Schaghticoke man.

A new case involving a 56-year-old North Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 63-year-old Rensselaer man.

A new case involving a 24-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 35-year-old East Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a 70-year-old Schodack woman.

A new case involving a 65-year-old Schaghticoke woman.

A new case involving a 62-year-old Schaghticoke woman.

A new case involving a 38-year-old East Greenbush woman.

A new case involving an 18-year-old Schodack man who is a student at the State University at Fredonia.

A new case involving a 14-year-old Troy boy.

A new case involving a 32-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 79-year-old East Greenbush woman.

A new case involving a 29-year-old Troy woman.

A new case involving a 17-year-old Brunswick boy who is a student at Averill Park Central School District.

A new case involving a 58-year-old Troy man.

A new case involving a 54-year-old Rensselaer woman.

A new case involving a 28-year-old North Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 36-year-old East Greenbush man.

A new case involving a 57-year-old Sand Lake man.

A new case involving a 17-year-old Brunswick boy who is a student at Averill Park Central School District.

A new case involving a 64-year-old Schaghticoke woman.

A new case involving a 54-year-old Rensselaer woman.

A new case involving a 37-year-old Brunswick woman.

There are now 15 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including one in ICU. There are now 1,014 residents in monitor quarantine, including 765 due to exposure and 249 due to travel.

There have been 98,560 tests administered to date, including 867 tests recorded Sunday. There have been 53 deaths of residents from COVID-19 with the latest deaths reported on November 18.

The county also announced 38 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 1,282 cases cleared to date.