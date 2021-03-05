Rensselaer County coronavirus update March 5

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County has 41 new confirmed coronavirus cases. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State, is 1.4%.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 9,626. There are now 327 active cases in the county.

There are now 13 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including none in ICU. There are now 373 residents now in monitor quarantine.

There have been 220,747 tests administered to date, including 1,540 tests recorded Thursday.

The county also announced 55 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 9,158 cases cleared to date.