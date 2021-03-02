Rensselaer County coronavirus update March 3

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County has 31 new cases of the coronavirus. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State, is 1.3%.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 9,498. There are now 312 active cases.

The county continues to see stable and relatively low numbers for daily new cases. The county is also seeing lower numbers for hospitalizations and residents in monitor quarantine.

There are now seven residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including none in ICU. There are now 330 residents now in monitor quarantine.

There have been 216,139 tests administered to date, including 973 tests recorded Monday.

The county also announced six cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 9,045 cases cleared to date.